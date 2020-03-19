Eight killed, 967 injured in 866 accidents in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :At least eight people were killed while 967 sustained injuries in 866 accidents in the Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The data showed that 344 drivers, 37 underage drivers, 150 pedestrians, and 481 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics show that 203 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 201 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 93 in Faisalabad with 103 victims and at third Multan with 72 accidents and 78 victims.

According to the data, 721 motorcycles, 115 rickshaws, 81 cars, 33 vans, five buses,20 trucks and 119 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involvedin the accidents.