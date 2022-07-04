Eight killed, 989 injured in 949 accidents in Punjab

At least eight people were killed while 989 injured in 949 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :At least eight people were killed while 989 injured in 949 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the Rescue 1122 here on Monday said 480 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 113 pedestrians and 404 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 270 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 282 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 94 Multan in with 93 victims and third Faislabad with 69 accidents and 74 victims.

As many as 801 motorcycles, 77 rickshaws, 98 cars, 25 vans, seven buses, 36 trucksand 87 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.