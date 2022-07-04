UrduPoint.com

Eight Killed, 989 Injured In 949 Accidents In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Eight killed, 989 injured in 949 accidents in Punjab

At least eight people were killed while 989 injured in 949 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :At least eight people were killed while 989 injured in 949 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the Rescue 1122 here on Monday said 480 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 113 pedestrians and 404 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 270 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 282 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 94 Multan in with 93 victims and third Faislabad with 69 accidents and 74 victims.

As many as 801 motorcycles, 77 rickshaws, 98 cars, 25 vans, seven buses, 36 trucksand 87 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Punjab Vehicles Road Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to PML ..

Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to PML-N's former MPA

48 seconds ago
 Abbottabad police crackdown against drug dealers a ..

Abbottabad police crackdown against drug dealers and extortionists continues

49 seconds ago
 13 more tested positive in Faisalabad

13 more tested positive in Faisalabad

51 seconds ago
 DC reviews price control measures, flour supply in ..

DC reviews price control measures, flour supply in city

52 seconds ago
 Over 8.44m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.44m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

54 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court stops MD Utility Stores Corpo ..

Islamabad High Court stops MD Utility Stores Corporation from working

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.