Eight killed, 993 injured in 933 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :At least eight people were killed while 993 sustained injuries in 933 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 404 drivers, 37 underage drivers, 158 pedestrians, and 439 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics showed that 227 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 231 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 74 in Faisalabad with 78 victims and third Multan with 70 accidents and 72 victims.

According to data, 778 motorcycles, 135 rickshaws, 115 cars, 48 vans, 18 buses,29 trucks and 88 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in theaccidents.