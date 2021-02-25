UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Killed, 993 Injured In 933 Accidents In Punjab

Sumaira FH 42 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Eight killed, 993 injured in 933 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :At least eight people were killed while 993 sustained injuries in 933 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 404 drivers, 37 underage drivers, 158 pedestrians, and 439 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics showed that 227 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 231 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 74 in Faisalabad with 78 victims and third Multan with 70 accidents and 72 victims.

According to data, 778 motorcycles, 135 rickshaws, 115 cars, 48 vans, 18 buses,29 trucks and 88 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in theaccidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Vehicles Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

27 minutes ago

Cotton price touches sky  

28 minutes ago

84,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

42 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates Sharifa Sulaiman ..

42 minutes ago

EDCC, ADDED sign agreement to support defence secu ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Proof House upgrades capabilities to lev ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.