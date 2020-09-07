Eight killed as marble mines caves in Mohmand

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :At least 16 miners were buried as a marble mine caved in at Safi tehsil of Mohmand district on Monday.

According to District Police Officer Mohmand Tariq Habib, dead bodies of eight miners were retrieved from the rubble, while six others were evacuated with injuries. The dead and the injured were shifted to local hospitals, private news channels reported.