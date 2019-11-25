Eight killed as passenger bus collide with truck in D.I Khan

At least eight people were killed and over 20 others got injured in a collision between a passenger bus and truck here at Indus Highway near Ramak area of tehsil Parowa on Monday

D. I Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :At least eight people were killed and over 20 others got injured in a collision between a passenger bus and truck here at Indus Highway near Ramak area of tehsil Parowa on Monday.

According to Police, the bus was going to Mardan from Karachi when collided with a truck coming from opposite direction.

The district administration soon after the incident dispatched rescue vehicles to the spot for shifting injured to hospital. According to District Emergency Officer 1122, Jawad Khalil, over 20 injured people were shifted to the DHQ hospital where many of them were stated as serious.