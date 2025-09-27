Open Menu

Eight Killed As Passenger Coach, Oil Tanker Collides In Panjgur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) At least eight people were burnt to death and four others injured when a passenger coach collided with an oil vehicle in Panjgur on Saturday.

According to a private news channel and Levies sources, the collision sparked a massive fire that engulfed both the coach and the oil tanker, reducing them to ashes.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, while authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

