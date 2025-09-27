Eight Killed As Passenger Coach, Oil Tanker Collides In Panjgur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) At least eight people were burnt to death and four others injured when a passenger coach collided with an oil vehicle in Panjgur on Saturday.
According to a private news channel and Levies sources, the collision sparked a massive fire that engulfed both the coach and the oil tanker, reducing them to ashes.
Rescue teams shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, while authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
Recent Stories
Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..
Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..
AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo
Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..
Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal
Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago in New York
Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Global Digital Trade Expo
China launches new meteorological satellite
UAE expands tourism sector with landmark leisure projects
CPEC phase-II launched as 14th JCC ends in Beijing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chaklala Police bust 3-member bike-lifter gang, recover 7 motorcycles8 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab two drug suppliers, recover over 3.5 kg hashish8 minutes ago
-
Eight killed as passenger coach, oil tanker collides in Panjgur8 minutes ago
-
MPAs present Rs.1 Million relief cheque to flood Victim's Family8 minutes ago
-
PM receives praise for highlighting Kashmir, Palestine issues in effective way at UNGA8 minutes ago
-
Environmentals in KP laud PM UNGA address8 minutes ago
-
Four killed, several injured in Quetta Road accident18 minutes ago
-
ICT Police held 12 outlaws, recover drugs & weapons28 minutes ago
-
Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time is in no way in favor ..51 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar, Moroccan FM agree to enhance cooperation in trade, investment1 hour ago
-
Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal2 hours ago
-
PM directs expediting relief, rehabilitation activities in flood hit areas2 hours ago