Eight killed as passenger coach, oil tanker collides in Panjgur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) At least eight people were burnt to death and four others injured when a passenger coach collided with an oil vehicle in Panjgur on Saturday.

According to a private news channel and Levies sources, the collision sparked a massive fire that engulfed both the coach and the oil tanker, reducing them to ashes.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, while authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.