Eight Killed As Van Plunges Into Ditch In Buner

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :At least eight people were killed when a van carrying passengers including women and children plunged into a ditch in Chalandri Buner district on Tuesday morning.

According to rescue sources, a van carrying the wedding party was overturned and plunged into ditch which claimed eight lives including two women and two child on the spot while other twelve passengers got serious injuries, a private news channel reported.

Local residents and rescue teams recovered bodies and injured from the debris .

Officials of the district administration and rescue workers took the bodies and the injured to the D.H.Qhospital.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

