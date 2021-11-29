UrduPoint.com

Eight Killed In Different Incidents

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 10:59 PM

Eight people, including two women were killed in separate incidents in and around city during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Eight people, including two women were killed in separate incidents in and around city during the last 24 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that one Abbas aka Javaid (38), and his brother Ishtiaq (45), were shot dead by accused Hajji Jamshed along with his accomplices in Chak 656/7 Mandi Bachiana over old enmity.

Meanwhile, Akbar (80), of Chak 392-GB was killed by an unidentified assailants while sleeping at his Dera.

In another incident, Karamat allegedly fired to death his sister Zamama Bibi after altercation over a domestic dispute in Ghazi Abad whereas Naseer Ahmad, resident of Nankana Sahib was killed by his rivals near Fish Farm Sitiana Road over a dispute.

In a road accident, 60-year-old unidentified woman and 65-year-old unidentified man were hit to death when a speedy rashly driven trailer hit their motorcycle near Shareen Wala at Sheikhupura Road.

Also Suleman (65), resident of Bhaiwala was crushed to death by a over speeding van while crossing the Rajbah Road near Jhang Bazaar.

Police were investigating.

