Eight Killed In Different Incidents

Thu 08th August 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) ::Eight persons, including three women, were killed in different incidents in and around Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said that a speeding car turned turtle near Chak 209/R-B at Canal Road late night. As a result, car driver Tariq Ali resident of Chak 227/R-B Kararwala received serious injuries and died on the spot while car rider Muhammad Amjad resident of Garden Town was shifted to a hospital in critical condition.

In other incident, a youth Asad Ashfaq was tortured his rivals during scuffle between children in Baowala, Jhang Road. As a result, Asad received serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where he breathed his last.

In yet another incident, 25-year-old Maria wife of Sajjad Ahmad resident of Chak 139/R-B was reportedly electrocuted to death by her in-laws over a domestic dispute in the area of City Sammundri police station.

Meanwhile, 28-yeaer-old Asif Masih, an accused of narcotics case, breathed his last in District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where he was shifted from Central Jail Faisalabad after he felt dilapidated condition.

In other incident, 30-year-old Haseeb Mehmood resident of Chak 99-JB committed suicide after dejecting when his family elders reprimanded him over a domestic dispute.

Similarly, a young girl Tabassum daughter of Tanveer also committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills when her parent reprimanded her over a domestic issue in Chak Jhumra.

Meanwhile, 50-year-old Afzal resident of Chak 275/R-B was found dead in his room. He was a drug addict.

Likewise, an infuriated man, Muhammad Nadeem, shot dead his married niece Zarina Bibi in Chak 424-GB Tandlianwala as the girl left house of her spouse Abdul Jabbar resident Chak 426-GB and was staying in her uncle's house.

The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

