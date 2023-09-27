Eight killed in explosion of live mortar in Kandhkot

(@Abdulla99267510)

KANDHKOT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2023) At least eight individuals, including children and a woman, lost their lives and several others injured due to the explosion of a live mortar from a rocket launcher in Katcha area of Kandkot on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of the Ghora Ghat police station.

According to authorities, a family had discovered the abandoned rocket launcher mortar at an undisclosed location and was in the process of dismantling it with the intention of selling it in the local market. Unfortunately, during this process, the mortar exploded, causing fatalities.

Several others were also injured in the explosion and are currently in critical condition, as reported by rescue officials. The incident has instilled fear and panic within the community.

In response to the tragedy, both the Kandhkot Police and Rangers arrived at the scene promptly, cordoning off the area for investigation.

Sindh Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar has taken notice of the incident and has requested a detailed report from the provincial inspector general to determine how the rocket launcher ended up in the Zangi Subzwai Goth area.