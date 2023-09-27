Open Menu

Eight Killed In Explosion Of Live Mortar In Kandhkot

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 27, 2023 | 01:48 PM

Eight killed in explosion of live mortar in Kandhkot

The police officials say that a family had discovered the abandoned rocket launcher mortar at an undisclosed location and was in the process of dismantling it with the intention of selling it in the local market.

KANDHKOT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2023) At least eight individuals, including children and a woman, lost their lives and several others injured due to the explosion of a live mortar from a rocket launcher in Katcha area of Kandkot on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of the Ghora Ghat police station.

According to authorities, a family had discovered the abandoned rocket launcher mortar at an undisclosed location and was in the process of dismantling it with the intention of selling it in the local market. Unfortunately, during this process, the mortar exploded, causing fatalities.

Several others were also injured in the explosion and are currently in critical condition, as reported by rescue officials. The incident has instilled fear and panic within the community.

In response to the tragedy, both the Kandhkot Police and Rangers arrived at the scene promptly, cordoning off the area for investigation.

Sindh Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar has taken notice of the incident and has requested a detailed report from the provincial inspector general to determine how the rocket launcher ended up in the Zangi Subzwai Goth area.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Rangers Police Police Station Ghat Kandhkot Women Market Family From

Recent Stories

Presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan securi ..

Presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan security threat for Pakistan: Munir ..

2 hours ago
 Year of Sustainability calls upon public to embrac ..

Year of Sustainability calls upon public to embrace sustainable behaviours to co ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM interacts with students at Oxford Uni ..

Caretaker PM interacts with students at Oxford Union

3 hours ago
 Pakistan cricket team departs for ICC World Cup 20 ..

Pakistan cricket team departs for ICC World Cup 2023 in India

3 hours ago
 GPSSA reviews investment performance reports until ..

GPSSA reviews investment performance reports until 2023

4 hours ago
Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Arab Media Award ceremo ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Arab Media Award ceremony held at 21st Arab Media For ..

4 hours ago
 Khalifa University inaugurates region’s first-ev ..

Khalifa University inaugurates region’s first-ever advanced lab for marine stu ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler visits Royal Opera House in Muscat

Sharjah Ruler visits Royal Opera House in Muscat

13 hours ago
 Fujairah offers condolences on death of Mubarak Ab ..

Fujairah offers condolences on death of Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan