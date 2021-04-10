Eight killed in firing between two rival groups

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :At least eight people including a woman and children have been shot dead during an armed clash between two rivalry groups in Jacobabad on Saturday.

According to police, multiple shootings were reported in village Kalu Katohar, in the limits of PS Punhun Bhatti, Jacoababd, a private news channel reported.

The cause of the brawl was said to be enmity between two tribes, the police said.

Panic has prevailed in the area after the incident, while heavy contingents of the police have reached the area to control the worsening situation.

Police have registered a case and further investigation was underway.