UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Killed In Road Accident In D.I Khan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 11:02 PM

Eight killed in road accident in D.I Khan

Eight people killed while several other injured in a road accident in Ramak area of Tehsil Parova sair, Rescue 1122 officials said here on Monday

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Eight people killed while several other injured in a road accident in Ramak area of Tehsil Parova sair, Rescue 1122 officials said here on Monday.

According to details, the collision of bus and trailer on Indus Highway resulted in death of eight people while several other are injured.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Jawad Khalil said that the rescue vehicles moved to incident site soon after the incident and were busy in shifting injured to the hospitals. He said that there were chances of raise in death toll from the incident.

He said that after the incident relief operations was underway.

The police have registered the case and further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Injured Police Vehicles Road Accident SITE Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Mexico fell in recession in 1st semester, stagnate ..

3 minutes ago

Ousted Navy secretary made secret deal with Trump: ..

3 minutes ago

Khalid bin Zayed thanks Sheikha Fatima for caring ..

35 minutes ago

Convicted ex-advisor to Trump launches US Congress ..

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receive Emirati Jiu Jitsu champs

35 minutes ago

IGP Sindh orders transfer, postings of five police ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.