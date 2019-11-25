Eight killed in road accident in D.I Khan

Eight people killed while several other injured in a road accident in Ramak area of Tehsil Parova sair, Rescue 1122 officials said here on Monday

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Eight people killed while several other injured in a road accident in Ramak area of Tehsil Parova sair, Rescue 1122 officials said here on Monday.

According to details, the collision of bus and trailer on Indus Highway resulted in death of eight people while several other are injured.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Jawad Khalil said that the rescue vehicles moved to incident site soon after the incident and were busy in shifting injured to the hospitals. He said that there were chances of raise in death toll from the incident.

He said that after the incident relief operations was underway.

The police have registered the case and further investigation is underway.