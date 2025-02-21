Open Menu

Eight Killed In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Eight killed in road mishap

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Eight people were killed while two others got injuries as small van fell the ravine near hear on Friday.

Police sources said the accident occurred due to driver’s falling asleep.

The dead person included Laiba Yunus, 30 years, Imran, 35 years, Saleem Younis, 38, Noor Ilahi 25, Maqsood 35, Khalil 45 years old and two unidentified persons.

The Rescue 1122 team shifted the bodies and injured to nearby hospital, they added.

Police have registered a case.

