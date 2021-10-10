UrduPoint.com

Eight Killed In Sadiqabad Firing

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Eight killed in Sadiqabad firing

SADIQABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :At least eight persons were killed in a firing incident that occurred at Petrol Pump located in the vicinity of Mahi Choke of Sadiqabad tehsil, Rahim Yar Khan district of Punjab, police reported on Sunday.

According to details, robbers opened firing at petrol pump located in the area of Mahi Choke, resulted in killing of eight people on the spot.

The police team rushed to site and cordoned off the area. No arrest was made so far till the filling of this report.

