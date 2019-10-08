UrduPoint.com
Eight Killed In Separate Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 09:20 AM

Eight killed in separate incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :As many as six persons including two children were killed in separate incidents in and around Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said on Monday that schoolchildren were dragging sugarcane from a trolley near Boys school Jhurma Chak 187 Kacha Jhumra when all of sudden the trolley overturned on them. As a result, 9-year-old Shan Ali son of Saleh Khan and 10-year-old Hasnain were crushed to death beneath the trolley.

In other incident, 27-year-old Irsal Masood resident of Chak 196/R-B Ghona Sarqi was shot dead by unidentified assailants when he was irrigating his land whereas 32-year-old motorcyclist Zohaib son of Saleem was crushed to death by a speedy van near Hilal-e-Ahmar Chowk.

Meanwhile, gas pipe leaked and a blast occurred at a welding shop situated at Street No.3 Akbar Town. As a result, 38-year-old shopkeeper Tanveer Arshad received serious injuries and died on the spot while 50-year-old Saleem son of Sardar was shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122 in a critical condition.

In yet another accident, 27-year-old Shehzad was killed when a running train hit him while he was crossing railway track near Novelty Bridge.

The police took bodies into custody and started investigation.

