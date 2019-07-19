UrduPoint.com
Eight Killed In Wedding Function

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 11:20 AM

Kohat , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :In Lehrha area of lower Orakzai tribal area, eight people including young girls were killed and thirty others were injured, when roof of a house collapsed during wedding function, local daily reported.

Thirteen injured children were admitted here in District Headquarter Hospital Kohat for treatment of their injuries.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Mr. Matiullah Khan had held meeting with District Intelligence Coordination Committee to discuss general law and order situation.

Focus of discussion in the meeting was forthcoming by-elections in tribal area of TSD Darra. DC Kohat had issued directions regarding peaceful observance of Eid ul Azha and Muharram 2019.

