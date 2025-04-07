Open Menu

Eight Killed, Nine Injured In Jaranwala Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) As many as eight people were killed and nine others sustained injuries when a speeding bus ran over a motorcycle rickshaw in front of the Landian Wala police station, Jaranwala. 

According to rescue officials, five people lost their lives on the spot, while three others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, a private news channel reported. Rescue teams shifted the dead bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.

