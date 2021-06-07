Eight killed, several injured in Chagai cylinder blast

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :At least eight persons were killed and many others sustained injuries on Monday in a cylinder blast installed in a shop situated near Mashkail of Chagai district, in the north west corner of Balochistan, Assistant Commissioner Mashkail reported.

Police informed that eight persons lost their lives in the accident when a cylinder installed in a shop went off with a big bang.

The blast also damaged many nearby shops.

Police started probing the incident.