Eight Killed, Several Injured In Chagai Cylinder Blast
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 10:45 PM
At least eight persons were killed and many others sustained injuries on Monday in a cylinder blast installed in a shop situated near Mashkail of Chagai district, in the north west corner of Balochistan, Assistant Commissioner Mashkail reported
Police informed that eight persons lost their lives in the accident when a cylinder installed in a shop went off with a big bang.
The blast also damaged many nearby shops.
Police started probing the incident.