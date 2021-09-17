Eight killed, ten injured in property dispute

At least eight persons, including a son of a former provincial minister Malik Jahanzeb Khan, were killed and ten others injured when firing took place between two families over a property dispute in Tormang Darra area of Lower Dir on Thursday night

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) : At least eight persons, including a son of a former provincial minister Malik Jahanzeb Khan, were killed and ten others injured when firing took place between two families over a property dispute in Tormang Darra area of Lower Dir on Thursday night.

Police said the indiscriminate firing occurred at a funeral, when the two families came across each other. The District Police Office confirmed that eight people were killed and ten injured in the unfortunate incident.

Police said the dead bodies and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Timergara where the condition of three persons was stated to be critical. Twelve ambulances of Rescue 1122 took part in the operation.

The dead included Shireen Akbar (54), Sher Gul (65), Salman (28), Sher Hazrat (65), Bakht Zamin (28), Ehsan Shah (27) and Malik Fahad (30), son of Malik Jahanzeb.

The Injured were identified as Aizaz (18), Ali Akbar (31), Mahtab Hayat (30), Muhammad Bilal (30), Bilal (33), Atiqur Rehman (35), Zahid Usman (28), Farman (23), Anwar and Akbar (41).

Police cordoned off the entire village and collected evidence for investigation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Capt (Rtd), Aun Haider Gondal along with ADC (General) Ashfaq Ahmad, DHO Dr. Irshad Roghani and DSP Fakhri Alam visited DHQ Hospital Timergara and enquired after the health of the injured. MS DHQ Hospital Timergara has been directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured persons.