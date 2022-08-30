Eight killed, three injured in rain-related incidents during last 24 hours: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :At least eight people were killed and three others injured due to rain and flood-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), relief operations were ongoing in flood-affected districts and all available resources were being utilized to provide relief to the flood affectees.

PDMA spokesman said that 116 relief camps had been established for flood victims throughout the province. 77 camps were established in Nowshera district in which 25000 people were staying, food and other basic facilities were being provided to them.

11 camps had been established in Dera Ismail Khan in which basic needs were being provided to 25000 people, while the district administration had established 17 relief camps in Charsadda and seven in Dir Upper, two each in Malakand and Mansehra.

According to Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain, relief operations were ongoing in the flood-affected districts and provincial government was making all-out efforts to provide relief to the flood victims.

A flood emergency and response center had been established in Abbottabad district, in which all the government agencies will be present round the clock to provide relief to the flood victims.

Relief camps had been set up at different places in Mansehra, in which the flood victims were being provided food and drink items and essential equipment.

Three people, including two Bulgarian women, have been rescued in a rescue operation by the district administration in Upper Kohistan.

In Lower Kohistan, 600 packages had been delivered to the affected families by helicopter in various villages. 178 people were rescued and shifted to safe places by helicopter in Dir Upper, 14 in Chitral Upper and 210 in Dir Upper.

Medical assistance had been provided to 6,149 people. 10,660 food packages had been provided to different people. NFI kits had been distributed among 10 families during the last 24 hours in these areas.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, PDMA released an additional amount of Rs 220 million to 11 flood-affected districts.

According to DG PDMA Sharif Hussain, Rs 30 million had been released for Kohistan Lower and Tank each, Rs 20 million for Nowshera and Chitral each, while Rs 1.5 million had been released for Shangla district, Rs 10 million for Buner district, and Rs 20 million for Dir Upper.

Similarly, Rs10 million for Malakand, Rs 2 million for Swat district, Rs2.5 million for Lakki Marwat and Rs2 million had been released for Dir Lower.

PDMA had released Rs 850 million to different district administrations since July to till date to deal with the situation.