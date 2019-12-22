UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Kilogram Hashish Recovered, Seven Arrested

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 04:10 PM

Eight kilogram hashish recovered, seven arrested

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::The police during crackdown against drug sellers arrested seven persons and recovered eight kilogram hashish from their possession.

The police, on a tip off, raided different places in the jurisdiction of Topi police station to clear the area from drug sellers.

DSP Iftikhar Ali said that drugs have destroyed the society and action would be taken against those who violate the law.

ash/

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Topi From

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi opens Centre of International Org ..

26 minutes ago

New agreement to advance sustainable finance agend ..

56 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi toll gates active during peak hours begi ..

3 hours ago

Hedayah, UNOCT to expand cooperation

3 hours ago

NYUAD graduate programmes&#039; applications now o ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Oman to enhance trade, economic cooperation

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.