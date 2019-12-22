Eight kilogram hashish recovered, seven arrested

(@imziishan)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::The police during crackdown against drug sellers arrested seven persons and recovered eight kilogram hashish from their possession.

The police, on a tip off, raided different places in the jurisdiction of Topi police station to clear the area from drug sellers.

DSP Iftikhar Ali said that drugs have destroyed the society and action would be taken against those who violate the law.

ash/