Eight-km SL3 To Be Constructed From Adda Plot To Multan Road

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 09:13 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division and Chairperson Lahore Ring Road Authority (LRRA) Saif Anjum on Thursday said that Southern Loop-3 (SL3) of LRRA would help bringing improvement in traffic management system of the provincial capital.

He was chairing the first meeting at LRRA head office, while all directors were present.

He was also briefed about proposed SL4.

The Commissioner said that eight km SL3 would be constructed from Raiwind Road, Adda plot to Multan Road. He was told that contract of work had been awarded to NLC and formal construction agreement would be made on January 12, 2020 with NLC.

Saif Anjum said that quality of construction and timelines would be observed regularly and as per SOPs.

