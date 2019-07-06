Eight laborers abducted in Kech

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KECH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th July, 2019) Some unidentified armed persons kidnapped eight labourers working on construction of road in Dashtak area of District Kech in Balochistan province, Dunya news reported on Friday.According to Balochistan Levies, the armed persons kidnapped the labourers on refusal to pay extortion money.

One labourer was also wounded in firing by armed men.On the other hand, police have registered a case against unidentified persons and launched search operation to recover abducted labourers.