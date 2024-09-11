Open Menu

Eight Lakh Kids Get Anti-polio Doses In Multan

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Eight lakh kids get anti-polio doses in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) About 800,000 kids were administered anti-polio doses in the ongoing three-day campaign in district.

According to official sources,Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sindhu also instructed follow campaign for another two days in order to meet target to vaccinate one million kids against the crippling disease.

He appreciated that there was no complain about any hurdle from parents for vaccination of the kids.

However,he urged parents to keep extending cooperation towards the teams.

He also directed field staffers to mark the homes wherein they provided anti-polio doses.

1600 teams were working in the field in order to make successful campaign,said DC.

