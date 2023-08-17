Open Menu

Eight Law Violators Busted

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Eight law violators busted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Sargodha Police on Thursday arrested eight criminals during a crackdown against the law breakers and violators.

The accused were identified as Imran, Sufayan, Abdul Rehman, Tahir, Tariq and others, besides recovering 1kg of hashish ,five guns,181 bullets,178 litres wine and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.

