Eight Law Violators Held During Search Operation In Multan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:18 PM

Eight law violators held during search operation in Multan

Police arrested eight law violators and recovered weapons during house-to-house search operation here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) -:Police arrested eight law violators and recovered weapons during house-to-house search operation here on Thursday.

According to police sources,the different police team cordoned off the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Banda Sandela, Chungi No.

6, Nawazabad and Sabzazar respectively in premises of Sadar, Gulgasht and Bahauddin Zakariya police stations.

Police teams cordoned off the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 60 persons.

The teams arrested eight outlaws over the charges of tenant act violations and illegal weapon holding. The joint task team also recovered three illegal weapons during the search operation, police sources added.

