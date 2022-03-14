Eight lawbreakers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Police arrested eight outlaws and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said on Monday the raiding teams arrested eight lawbreakers and recovered 1.4-kg hashish, 5 pistols 30-bore and a gun 12-bore from them.

The accused were identified as Samrooz,Aitrat,Mudassar,Muhammad Yar,Abu Bakr,Usama,Adeel and Akraam.

Cases were registered against the accused.