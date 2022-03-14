Eight Lawbreakers Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2022 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Police arrested eight outlaws and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.
Police said on Monday the raiding teams arrested eight lawbreakers and recovered 1.4-kg hashish, 5 pistols 30-bore and a gun 12-bore from them.
The accused were identified as Samrooz,Aitrat,Mudassar,Muhammad Yar,Abu Bakr,Usama,Adeel and Akraam.
Cases were registered against the accused.