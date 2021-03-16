UrduPoint.com
Eight Lawbreakers Including Five For Possessing Illegal Weapons Arrested

Tue 16th March 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested eight lawbreakers including five for possessing illegal weapons besides recovering five pistols, five litres liquor and six bottles of liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police held Hassan Javed who was allegedly involved in aerial firing and recovered a 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Pirwadhai police arrested Ghulam Qadir for possessing an illegal 30 bore pistol while Waris Khan police rounded up Muhammad Zahoor and recovered a 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Sadiqabad police also netted an accused namely Adeel Ahmed for carrying a 30 bore pistol.

Meanwhile Taxila police apprehended Ayaz Ahmed on recovery of a 30 bore pistol.

Similarly, Wah Cantt police arrested an accused Raheel Mehmood and recovered five bottles of liquor from his possession.

Saddar Baroni police nabbed Khurram Shahzad Bhatti and seized a liquor bottle. Race Course police held Muhammad Jahangir for having five liters liquor.

