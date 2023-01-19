UrduPoint.com

Eight Low-cost Flour Points Set Up In Muzaffargarh

Published January 19, 2023

Eight low-cost flour points set up in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Exactly eight flour points are set-up in different parts of the tehsil with more in numbers in city areas to provide flour to the poor at competitive prices, official said Thursday.

The points were set-up at Sultan Pur, Syed Pur and Khairpur Sadat among main city areas to offer the basic food item at lower prices.

The step was taken in the wake of huge rush and long queues spotted at purchasing flour points, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Haider said to journalists.

The cheap flour is being offered to consumers on official subsidy. A 10-kg flour bag is provided at price of Rs. 648, he said.

The official appealed the masses to point out courrption following sale of cheap flour in markets or shops. He assured of taking the nefarious elements to task afterwards. He said it was obligatory to help out the needy and poor in the time of inflation.

