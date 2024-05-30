Open Menu

Eight LPG Shops Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 01:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The tehsil administration, Jaranwala confiscated machinery of eight liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shops and registered cases against proprietors during the last 24 hours.

According to official sources, a team headed by Assistant Commissioner Abdul Hanan Khan during inspection on Faisalabad road, Lahore road and Jhumra road took action against the shops.

