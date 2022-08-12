UrduPoint.com

Eight Medical Stores Sealed For Selling Unregistered Medicines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :District administration Mardan on Friday sealed eight medical stores in various areas of the city for selling unregistered and without warranty drugs.

The teams of district administration accompanied by drug inspectors raided Katlang area on complaints about selling of unregistered, without warranty and Indian manufactured drugs.

Teams recovered unregistered drugs from eight stores and sealed them after sending drugs samples to laboratory for testing.

District administration said that raids would be continued to stop selling of unregistered drugs and action would be taken under Drug Act 1976 against those found guilty of selling, substandard, without warranty and spurious drugs.

