Eight Member Afghan Delegation Meets COAS

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 08:47 PM

An eight member Afghan delegation on Tuesday met with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :An eight member Afghan delegation on Tuesday met with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The delegation was comprised of Salahuddin Rabbani, Muhammad Younis Qanooni, Ustad Muhammad Karim Khalili, Ahmed Zia Masoud, Ustad Muhammad Muhaqiq, Ahmed Wali Masoud, Abdul Latif Pidram and Khalid Noor, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Detailed discussion was held about current situation in Afghanistan.

The COAS said Pakistan desired broad-based relations with Afghanistan and was willing to do everything possible to help Afghanistan achieve an all-inclusive settlement which is vital for regional peace and prosperity.

He further reiterated that Pakistan stands with people of Afghanistan.

The Afghan delegation acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army's sacrifices, untiring efforts and contributions for peace, stability and socio-economic development of Afghanistan.

Delegation members also expressed their views regarding way-forward for Afghanistan.

