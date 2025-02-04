Eight-member Consultants Team Visits Population House Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 09:36 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) An eight-member team of consultants led by Professor Samin Siddiqui on Tuesday visited Population House Punjab on the instructions of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.
The team included Dr. Talib Lashari, Tayyab Masood, Dr. Saima Hameed, Dr. Hassan Bin Hamza, Dr. Noorul Huda Shah, Nimra Rafique Malik, and Khalid Bukhari as consultants. Director General Saman Rai and other officers welcomed the team.
The purpose of the visit is to prepare a new National Health and Population Policy by the Inter-Ministerial Health and Population Council. The policy will be developed based on the recommendations of the mid-term review of the National Health Vision and consultations with stakeholders from the public and private sectors.
The team, in consultation with senior officials of the Punjab Health and Population Departments, focused on identifying a common strategic direction, taking into account the strategic priorities of the national and provincial governments, local needs, and global commitments. In this regard, the National Health Vision provided a unified framework for Pakistan's Federal and provincial health sectors. However, a more robust and adaptable policy was needed given the changing health needs, global health dynamics, and national challenges (natural disasters and economic issues).
