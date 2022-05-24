UrduPoint.com

Eight-member Motorcycle Lifter Gang Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022

Muzaffargarh police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested an eight-member gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered two motorcycles and Rs 269,000 cash from their possession

According to police sources, Chowk Qureshi police team conducted raids at different places and managed to arrest the gang.

The outlaws identified were Saleem Sajjad, Rameez, Majeed, Hassan, Rashid, Zafar and Ghulam Mustufa. Two motorcycles having value of Rs 210,000 and an amount of Rs 269,000 cash were also seized.

