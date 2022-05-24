Eight-member motorcycle lifter gang arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Muzaffargarh police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested an eight-member gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered two motorcycles and Rs 269,000 cash from their possession.

According to police sources, Chowk Qureshi police team conducted raids at different places and managed to arrest the gang.

The outlaws identified were Saleem Sajjad, Rameez, Majeed, Hassan, Rashid, Zafar and Ghulam Mustufa. Two motorcycles having value of Rs 210,000 and an amount of Rs 269,000 cash were also seized.