Eight Member Punjab Cabinet Sworn In

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Eight member Punjab cabinet sworn in

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :An eight-member provincial cabinet of Punjab was sworn in during a solemn ceremony at the Governor's House, here on Monday night.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman administered oath to the provincial ministers. Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal read out the notification regarding the appointments.

The cabinet members included Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Sardar Owais Khan Leghari, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Ataullah Tarar, Chaudhry Bilal Asghar and Ali Hider Gillani. Their portfolios will be announced later.

Eight members were sworn in in the first phase of the forming the cabinet by the Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

