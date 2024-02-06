Eight-member Russian election observers visits ECP

The eight-member Election Observer Group from the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation, led by Chairman Andrey Maximov, visited the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to meet with Secretary Dr Syed Asif Hussain and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The eight-member Election Observer Group from the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation, led by Chairman Andrey Maximov, visited the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to meet with Secretary Dr Syed Asif Hussain and others.

Secretary ECP, Syed Asif Hussain, extended a warm welcome to the members of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation upon their arrival in Pakistan to observe the elections.

The secretary briefed them on the preparations and arrangements made by the commission for conducting the elections in Pakistan.

The delegation chairman praised the Election Commission's preparations for the elections and conveyed his best wishes for the smooth conduct of the general elections.

He also toured the ECP's Election City and Election Monitoring Control Center, where officials briefed him on the commission's operations.