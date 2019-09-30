Eight members gang of outlaws arrested in Karachi

Eight members gang was busted for looting around Rs 200 million and reportedly the gang was involved in currency exchange for dollars with lowest rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Eight members gang was busted for looting around Rs 200 million and reportedly the gang was involved in Currency exchange for Dollars with lowest rates.

The action was jointly carried out by Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Malir Police here on Monday.

The accused were identified as Noor Muhammad alias Haji, Moolchand Patwari, Hussain Bux Lahooti, Allah Dad, Muhammad Hanif alias Sheikh, Amir Ali Khattain, Mittho Khan Mirjat and Muhammad Akther, said a spokesman to the Pakistan Rangers Sindh.

The operation teams recovered arms, ammunition, vehicle, fake government vehicle registration number plates while the accused used Rangers and Police uniforms for criminal activities, he added.

All accused handed over to Police for further legal action.