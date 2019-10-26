Eight members of two gangs busted in Muzaffargarh

The police busted two dacoit gangs and arrested their eight members besides recovering cash and weapons

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :The police busted two dacoit gangs and arrested their eight members besides recovering cash and weapons.

District police officer Sadiq Ali Dogar, while talking to the media in Jatoi, said Nasir alias Nasri Thaheem, who was wanted to police in 70 dacoity, murders and other heinous crimes with Rs one million head money, was arrested with his accomplices, including Fiaz, Tanvir, Aqib, Imrani,Tanvir alias Tanni.

Seaprately, the police also apprehended a ringleader of Balako gang, Imran alias Blako, and his accomplice Riaz.

The police also recovered cash, gold ornaments worth Rs 600000, three riffles and four pistols from their possession.

The DPO announced cash prize and commendatory certificate for the team.