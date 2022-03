Eight MEPCO SDOs penalized in departmental cases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has issued orders to award punishments to eight SDOs while deciding departmental cases.

MEPCO authorities while raiding under Pakistan WAPDA Employees E&D Rules 1978 has demoted Acting SDO City Sub Division Liaquatpur sub-division Shoukat Mahmood for two years after allegations in the case during his deployment in Allabad sub-division were proved while one rank of attach acting SDO MEPCO headquarters Muhammad Mudassir was also reduced in a case made during posting in city sub-division Rahim Yar Khan.

Two annual increments of Acting SDO Gulshan-e-Iqbal Sub-Division Rahim Yar Khan Munawar Ahmad Khan's and one annual increments of SDO Second Sub Division Jahania Saifullah, SDO City Sub Division Burewala Kamran Azeem, SDO City Sub Division Arifwala Muhammad Asad Hussain, Acting SDO Qadirabad Sub Division Sahiwal Zahid Mahmood, Acting SDO Regional Complaint Center MEPCO Headquarters Multan Ghulam Mustafa during posting as Acting SDO Rural Sub Division Arifwala has been stopped for one year after cases made against them proved.