UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Milkmen Arrested, 1200 Litres Adulterated Milk Discarded In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 07:03 PM

Eight milkmen arrested, 1200 litres adulterated milk discarded in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar has arrested eight milkmen and discarded 12 liters of adulterated milk during crackdown against milkmen in the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested eight milkmen and discarded 12 liters of adulterated milk during crackdown against milkmen in the district.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Mohammad Ali Ashgar, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Mina Zahir along with the officers of Livestock Department carried out the analysis of the milk in sale shops at Yousafabad, Faqirabad, Dalazak Road and other localities of the city through the modern mobile testing laboratory.

On proving the adulteration of sufficient water, baking soda and prohibited milk powder arrested 8 persons while 1200 litres of the adulterated milk was also taken into possession and later discarded.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has directed all administrative officers for conducting analysis of the milk available at milk shops and taking of stern in case of proving adulteration.

Related Topics

Peshawar Water Mobile Road Sale All

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs introduces smart training rooms for ..

21 minutes ago

Quetta Electric Supply Company to set up open cour ..

3 minutes ago

EU Issues Guideline on Handling Visa Applications ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to not let seminary children be used as shiel ..

3 minutes ago

Congress leader has presented horrible picture of ..

3 minutes ago

PES to provide emergency cover to T20 Series-2019 ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.