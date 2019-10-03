Eight milkmen arrested, 1200 litres adulterated milk discarded in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested eight milkmen and discarded 12 liters of adulterated milk during crackdown against milkmen in the district.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Mohammad Ali Ashgar, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Mina Zahir along with the officers of Livestock Department carried out the analysis of the milk in sale shops at Yousafabad, Faqirabad, Dalazak Road and other localities of the city through the modern mobile testing laboratory.

On proving the adulteration of sufficient water, baking soda and prohibited milk powder arrested 8 persons while 1200 litres of the adulterated milk was also taken into possession and later discarded.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has directed all administrative officers for conducting analysis of the milk available at milk shops and taking of stern in case of proving adulteration.