Eight million saplings to be planted during monsoon in KP; 30pc plantations to be carried out in merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Forest Department will plant around eight million saplings of different species during ongoing monsoon season under 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till September 30.

The massive target would be achieved with assistance of farmers, general public, NGOs and national buildings departments, an official of KP Forest Department told APP on Monday.

He said special plantation campaign were launched in merged areas (Ex Fata) where vast land was available for afforestation.

As many as 30pc plantations would be carried out in merged areas and 70pc in others districts of KP during monsoon.

Under 10 billion trees afforestation project (10BTAP), the official said 60 million plants would be planted in Sindh, 37 million in Punjab, 14 million in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 2.050 million plants in Gilgit-Baltistan, 0.602 million plants in Balochistan and remaining plants would be sown by different NGOs.

On July 17, Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated the country's largest ever country-wide 'Monsoon Tree Plantation and Protection Campaign 2020' by planting a sapling in Kahuta.

Divisional Forest Officer Khyber tribal district, Fazal Elahi said that over four million saplings would be planted during monsoon in the district.

He said Pakistan was blessed to have 12 diverse ecological zones and it was a national obligation to preserve and protect the natural systems and its flora and fauna for future generation.

He urged masses to plant at least two plants and properly look after then 440 million saplings would be planted during ongoing monsoon in the country.

Trees plantations function was held at Nowshera Police Line where DPO Najmul Hasaan and DFO Gulzar Khan inaugurated monsoon campaign.

DFO Gulzar Khan said plantation was an easiest way to combat climate change challenges.

Under 10 BTAP, approximately, 66,291 jobless workers were provided green jobs during COVID-19 lockdown in spring season in the country.

Around 22,000 green jobs were provided to labourers and daily wagers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,391 in Punjab, 3,500 in Balochistan, 11,900 in Sindh, 3,000 in Gilgit Baltistan and 8500 in Azad Kashmir during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Trees plantation activities during the ongoing three months monsoon season will generate about 34,470 green jobs to daily wagers and labourers.

These labourers would be given jobs in tube and bare-rooted nurseries, forests enclosures, watering new plantations, mobilization of public for afforestation, spring plantation and protection of jungles programs.

DFO Gulzar said each labourer would be paid Rs15,000 per month, adding all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19 were being ensured for safety of labourers at workplaces besides provision of masks and maintaining social distancing.

First phase of BTAP was launched in 2014 under which over 1.20 billion saplings were planted on 2,30,000 hectare and 4,509 forests enclosures, which registered a record six percent increase in KP's total forest areas i.e. 26.3 pc in 2018 against 20.3pc in 2013.

Under the project, 10 new small and big jungles were raised in the province including Ghari Chandan Peshawar where more than 3.2 million plants on 32,000 hactares land were sown to control pollution, temperature and provide better livelihood to labourers.

Keeping in view of the enormous success of first phase of BTAP, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched 10BTAP in 2018 under which 10 billion saplings would be sown by 2023 across the country.

The official said over the past two years of the incumbent government, 300 million trees have been planted across the country under 10BTAP.

He said new nurseries were raised to plant one billion saplings by June next year.

Green Stimulus package has recently been approved by the Prime Minister to create jobs opportunities for thousands of labourers and daily wagers affected by COVID-19 lockdown.

Under the package, a 'Green Nigehabaan' initiative would be launched to provide employment to youth and daily wage earners by making them a part of 10BTAP campaign.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently announced establishment of 15 national parks under the Protected Areas Initiative Project (PAIP) worth Rs4 billion in next three years that would make Pakistan a land of forests, wildlife and ecotourism.

Under PAIP, nine new state-of-the-art national parks would be set up in the country including Khyber Pakthunkhwa and six others would be strengthened and equipped with all modern facilities to protect wildlife and forests resources.