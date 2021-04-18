UrduPoint.com
Eight-month Old Baby Boy Tested Corona Positive In Swabi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) ::An 8-month-old baby boy has tested corona positive, an official of the health department confirmed here on Sunday.

The eight-month-old Mian Muhammad Adam Shah's corona test report has come positive.

The official of the health department said that Mian Muhammad Adam Shah, a resident of Dobian village, is undergoing treatment at home. He also confirmed that the family of the Mian Muhammad Adam Shah was already suffering from corona.

The condition of the family and Mian Muhammad Adam Shah affected by corona is better now, the health official said.

All the family are going through home treatment and in better condition, the health official informed.

More Stories From Pakistan

