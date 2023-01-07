UrduPoint.com

Eight More Beggars Caught

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2023 | 02:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :The district government on Saturday caught eight more beggars and handed them over to the police.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi, Deputy Director (DD) Social Welfare Muhammad Sharif Ghuman along with a team and police conducted a surprise checking in the area of Jinnah Islamia College Road, Kashmir Road, Lorry Adda, Clock Tower Chowk, Commissioner Road and Khawaja Safdar Road and arrested eight beggars and handed them over to the respective police station for legal action.

DD Social Welfare Sharif Ghuman said that a few days ago, 20 beggars were also caught duringthe operation.

