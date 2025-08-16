Open Menu

Eight More Bodies Recovered From Floodwaters, Death Toll Rises To 20

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Eight more bodies recovered from floodwaters, death toll rises to 20

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The death toll here rose to 20 after eight more bodies were recovered from floodwaters in Bashbanr and Daewoo Adda areas on Saturday.

Rescue officials confirmed that four bodies were recovered from Bashbanr and another four from Daiwo Adda, Mingora.

In addition, two people sustained injuries, while the search continues for four missing persons.

Deputy Commissioner Saleem Jan confirmed the recovery of the bodies, raising the death toll in Swat to 20 following heavy rains and flash floods.

It is pertinent to mention that the floods have caused widespread devastation in Swat, with torrential rains sweeping away large parts of Mingora, Manglor, Matta, and Kokarai.

Recent Stories

Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Pu ..

Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain

32 minutes ago
 Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu ..

Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..

1 hour ago
 Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli stri ..

Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy ra ..

Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods

2 hours ago
 Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very ..

Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi Internatio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival

11 hours ago
 Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains u ..

Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged

13 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of resc ..

14 hours ago
 UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution ..

UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution treaty

15 hours ago
 Gaza death toll rises to 61,827

Gaza death toll rises to 61,827

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan