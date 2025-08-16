Eight more bodies recovered from floodwaters, death toll rises to 20

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The death toll here rose to 20 after eight more bodies were recovered from floodwaters in Bashbanr and Daewoo Adda areas on Saturday.

Rescue officials confirmed that four bodies were recovered from Bashbanr and another four from Daiwo Adda, Mingora.

In addition, two people sustained injuries, while the search continues for four missing persons.

Deputy Commissioner Saleem Jan confirmed the recovery of the bodies, raising the death toll in Swat to 20 following heavy rains and flash floods.

It is pertinent to mention that the floods have caused widespread devastation in Swat, with torrential rains sweeping away large parts of Mingora, Manglor, Matta, and Kokarai.