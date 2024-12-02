Eight More Cases Of Chikungunya Reported From Peshawar
Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) In the provincial metropolis, eight more cases of chikungunya infection have been reported, taking the tally of total cases to 14.
Director Public Health, Dr Irshad Roghani said on Monday that the new cases of chikungunya were reported through Contact Tracing.
He said blood samples of 21 affected people were sent to the Public Health Reference where 8 samples were confirmed with chikungunya infection.
He said the process of more Contact Tracing was underway.
