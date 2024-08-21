Open Menu

Eight More Connections Removed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024

Eight more connections removed

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) continued its crackdown and disconnected

eight more connections, including three domestic metres for using commercial purposes.

Three connections from various parts of the city were disconnected and the company

started action.

In Kabirwala, two consumers were caught tampering with meters and their connections

were also disconnected.

Meanwhile, six consumers, who were supplying gas to more than one household, had to face

removal of their extended connections.

