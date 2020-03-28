Eight more corona cases reported in KP, increasing toll to 188: Ajmal Wazir

Advisor to Chief Minister KP on Information and public relations, Ajmal Wazir has said that coronavirus has been confirmed in eight more people in the province, which has increased the number of corona-affected patients to 188 in KPK and the number of suspects to 894 which is being treated at various quarantine centers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister KP on Information and public relations, Ajmal Wazir has said that coronavirus has been confirmed in eight more people in the province, which has increased the number of corona-affected patients to 188 in KPK and the number of suspects to 894 which is being treated at various quarantine centers.

However 345 results are awaited , while the tests for 195 people have come negative, he added.

Addressing a press briefing in information department here, he said that the relief package approved by the cabinet would be distributed among 19 lakh deserving families in the province, Rs. 3,000 would be given under the IHSAS Program and Rs. 2,000 by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. The total cost of the relief packages will be Rs 11 billion 40 crore.

The cabinet has also approved a tax exemption of Rs 5 billion to the business community, Rs 8 billion to health for purchasing necessary medical equipments and Rs 6 billion for Relief department.

He said that corona test kits has been increased to 500 at Khyber Medical University, and this facility would be extended to the entire province.

Ajmal Wazir added that the government will provide all necessary equipments in district hospitals.

He said that security arrangements have been made for the health workers, police and all personnel on the front line.

He said that those came from abroad are being traced in the province under the special guidance of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He appealed to Report the toll-free number of all foreigners to 1700 or 080001700 to prevent corona virus.

He said that storage, hoarding and stocking in the province would not be tolerated at all and strict actions would be taken against the culprits.

Government would ensure provision of protective kits for those connected to the media, and relief package would also be given to deserving media men, Ajmal added.

He said that journalist community keeps the public informed by performing services on the frontline. Special cards are being issued to media representatives to make it easier for them to work against the corona virus.