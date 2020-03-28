UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight More Corona Cases Reported In KP, Increasing Toll To 188: Ajmal Wazir

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 08:51 PM

Eight more corona cases reported in KP, increasing toll to 188: Ajmal Wazir

Advisor to Chief Minister KP on Information and public relations, Ajmal Wazir has said that coronavirus has been confirmed in eight more people in the province, which has increased the number of corona-affected patients to 188 in KPK and the number of suspects to 894 which is being treated at various quarantine centers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister KP on Information and public relations, Ajmal Wazir has said that coronavirus has been confirmed in eight more people in the province, which has increased the number of corona-affected patients to 188 in KPK and the number of suspects to 894 which is being treated at various quarantine centers.

However 345 results are awaited , while the tests for 195 people have come negative, he added.

Addressing a press briefing in information department here, he said that the relief package approved by the cabinet would be distributed among 19 lakh deserving families in the province, Rs. 3,000 would be given under the IHSAS Program and Rs. 2,000 by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. The total cost of the relief packages will be Rs 11 billion 40 crore.

The cabinet has also approved a tax exemption of Rs 5 billion to the business community, Rs 8 billion to health for purchasing necessary medical equipments and Rs 6 billion for Relief department.

He said that corona test kits has been increased to 500 at Khyber Medical University, and this facility would be extended to the entire province.

Ajmal Wazir added that the government will provide all necessary equipments in district hospitals.

He said that security arrangements have been made for the health workers, police and all personnel on the front line.

He said that those came from abroad are being traced in the province under the special guidance of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He appealed to Report the toll-free number of all foreigners to 1700 or 080001700 to prevent corona virus.

He said that storage, hoarding and stocking in the province would not be tolerated at all and strict actions would be taken against the culprits.

Government would ensure provision of protective kits for those connected to the media, and relief package would also be given to deserving media men, Ajmal added.

He said that journalist community keeps the public informed by performing services on the frontline. Special cards are being issued to media representatives to make it easier for them to work against the corona virus.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Business Khyber Medical University Media All From Government Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shehbaz thanks Chinese leadership for sending medi ..

3 minutes ago

South Korea virus test-kit makers approved to expo ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Associ ..

8 minutes ago

Sindh govt to establish 14 new well-equipped CCUs, ..

8 minutes ago

Islamabad Capital Territory police launches awaren ..

8 minutes ago

Rs 6.3 mln cheque presented by PESSI to CM's Speci ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.