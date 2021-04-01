UrduPoint.com
Eight More Coronavirus Patients Die In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 07:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Eight more patients died of the COVID-19 in the district, while 198 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours. A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Thursday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 635 in the district.

He said that 1,266 tests for coronavirus were conducted in the public and private sectors labs during the same period.

He said that so far 10,156 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 2,428. He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 131 patients, including 53 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 45, including 13 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

