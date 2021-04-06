Eight more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Eight more patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 99 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Tuesday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 653 in the district. He said that 892 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period.

He said that so far 10,197 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 3,020.

He said that 220 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 106 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 220 patients, including 137 were confirmed ones, who were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, and 105, including 40 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

He further said that 1,818 confirmed patients were at their homes in isolation in the district.