UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight More Coronavirus Patients Die In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 07:31 PM

Eight more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

Eight more patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 99 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Eight more patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 99 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Tuesday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 653 in the district. He said that 892 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period.

He said that so far 10,197 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 3,020.

He said that 220 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 106 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 220 patients, including 137 were confirmed ones, who were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, and 105, including 40 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

He further said that 1,818 confirmed patients were at their homes in isolation in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The visit of the Russian Foreign Minister to Pakis ..

12 minutes ago

Dubai Economy closes down 11 stores, fines 252 for ..

16 minutes ago

AC Timergara visits Sasta Bazaars

41 seconds ago

Spain, France bring home thousands stranded in Mor ..

43 seconds ago

US stocks pause at records as IMF lifts outlook

44 seconds ago

Hertha Berlin sack goalkeeping coach over homophob ..

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.