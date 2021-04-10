UrduPoint.com
Eight More COVID-19 Patients Die In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 10:04 PM

Eight more COVID-19 patients die in Faisalabad

Eight more patients died of the COVID-19 in the district, while 230 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Eight more patients died of the COVID-19 in the district, while 230 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Saturday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 682 in the district.

He said that 2,400 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period.

He said that so far 10,229 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 3,791. He said that 220 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 107 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 212 patients, including 138 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 107, including 62 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

He further said that 2,222 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

